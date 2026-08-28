School Lunch Fairy donates $3,000 to help Martin County students with meal charges

A local nonprofit has received a $3,000 donation to help offset outstanding student meal charges in the Martin County School District as families begin the 2026-27 school year.

The donation came from the School Lunch Fairy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by two students in Wellington. The organization has supported students in the district through several donations over the years.

The money will help cover outstanding meal charges accumulated from the end of the 2025-26 school year through the beginning of the new school year.

The district said students are never denied a meal because they cannot pay. Students without enough money in their meal accounts continue to receive a school meal.

However, meals that are not eligible for reimbursement through the National School Lunch Program can create outstanding charges, according to the district.

Laura Holmedal, director of Food and Nutrition Services, said the donation will help address those charges while supporting students' access to nutritious meals.

“School meals play an important role in supporting students’ health, well-being and readiness to learn,” Holmedal said. “Donations like this help us continue providing nutritious meals to students while reducing outstanding meal charges. We are extremely grateful to the School Lunch Fairy for its continued support of our students and families.”