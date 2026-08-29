St. Lucie Nuclear Plant sirens to be tested Sept. 3

Martin County Emergency Management, the St. Lucie County Department of Public Safety and Florida Power & Light will conduct a quarterly test of the outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie Nuclear Plant at noon Thursday, Sept. 3.

The test will involve a one-minute sounding of all 91 sirens within the plant's 10-mile emergency planning zone. Before and after the sirens sound, the public address system will broadcast a message stating, "This is only a test."

The siren tests are conducted on the first Thursday of March, June, September and December to increase public awareness of the warning system and ensure the sirens are operating properly.

The St. Lucie Nuclear Plant is located on a 1,132-acre site in St. Lucie County. It has two nuclear units on Hutchinson Island along A1A between Stuart and Fort Pierce.

In the event of an actual emergency at the plant, the sirens would sound for at least five minutes. Official instructions and information would then be provided through local radio and television.