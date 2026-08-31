Port St. Lucie approves increase in annual trash assessment

Port St. Lucie has approved an increase to the annual solid waste assessment charged to residential properties in the city.

The City Council voted Aug. 24 to impose an annual assessment of $482.16 per dwelling unit for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Scott Samples, the city's communications manager, said the higher assessment will appear on residents' tax bills later this year.

"So the increase will be $14.83 and it will take effect this year. When they get their tax bill at the end of the year, it will be a part of that," he said.

The increase is tied to the city's contract with FCC Environmental Services, which handles garbage, recycling and yard waste collection. Samples said the higher assessment is intended to account for increased costs associated with providing those services.

"The increase reflects inflationary costs that are required to continue safe and reliable service. It's required and it's set by our contract with FCC Environmental Services, who collects the garbage, recycling and yard waste. And so this is similar to most other contracts with solid waste providers across the country. And it's just a way to offset the costs of doing business for FCC," he said.

The increase comes as the city prepares to provide property tax credits from a settlement with Waste Pro, the city's former waste hauler.

The city received $24 million through the settlement, which was approved for distribution as property tax credits to eligible property owners. The city had sued Waste Pro, alleging the company failed to provide adequate service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samples said the credit could help offset the higher solid waste assessment for some residents.

"It will for people who receive it. People who were here in 2022 who are property owners of a residential property and still live in that house will see a $364 credit on their 2026 tax bill," he said.

Eligible homeowners can receive credits of up to $364. Samples said residents can check whether they qualify through the city's website at cityofpsl.com/credit.

The assessment increase also comes as the city considers whether to expand residential garbage collection to twice a week. That proposal is expected to appear as a straw poll question on the November ballot.