PSL launches Community Conversations on Nov. ballot measures

Port St. Lucie is rolling out a series of free public information sessions this fall covering the city's proposed budget and three measures that will appear on the November 3 ballot, from a statewide property tax overhaul to a local question about trash pickup.

The sessions, called Community Conversations, begin September 1 and run through the end of October, with stops at libraries, parks and other venues around the city, according to Scott Samples, the city's strategic communications manager.

"We're going to be holding a series of informational sessions for the public that will be on a variety of topics, including three ballot initiatives that City of Port St. Lucie residents will see in November," Samples said.

Each session will cover four topics, Samples said.

The city budget. City council is scheduled to adopt the proposed budget at the end of September, following two public hearings. Samples said the sessions are meant to walk residents through "where does the money come from and where does it go" — an overview of city services and how they're funded.

Amendment 3. The statewide constitutional amendment would raise Florida's homestead property tax exemption for non-school taxes if approved by at least 60% of voters. Samples described the increase as phased in over two years — to $150,000 in the first year and $250,000 in the second — with future increases tied to inflation. That timeline matches the language the Legislature placed on the ballot, which also lowers the assessment cap on non-homestead properties from 10% to 5% and directs lawmakers to develop a plan for eventually eliminating non-school homestead property taxes altogether.

The half-cent sales tax. St. Lucie County voters will decide whether to renew the existing half-cent sales tax, which funds infrastructure projects and was first approved in 2018. It isn't set to expire until 2028, but Samples said the city wants an early answer. "The longer that it takes, usually the costs increase," he said, adding that locking in the funding sooner helps the city plan and complete large projects "in a more timely and cost-effective manner."

Twice-a-week trash pickup. A non-binding straw poll will ask residents whether they'd support switching from once- to twice-weekly residential trash collection in exchange for an added fee. Samples said the result won't be binding, but "it will give guidance to city council" on whether to move forward.

Nine sessions are scheduled, mostly Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m., with a final midday session in late October:



Sept. 1 — The Saints Golf Course, 2601 SE Morningside Blvd.

— The Saints Golf Course, 2601 SE Morningside Blvd. Sept. 8 — Paula A. Lewis Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd.

— Paula A. Lewis Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. Sept. 10 — City Hall, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

— City Hall, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. Sept. 17 — Oxbow Eco Center, 5400 NE St. James Drive

— Oxbow Eco Center, 5400 NE St. James Drive Sept. 29 — Botanical Gardens, 2410 SE Westmoreland Blvd.

— Botanical Gardens, 2410 SE Westmoreland Blvd. Oct. 1 — Keiser University, 9400 SW Discovery Way

— Keiser University, 9400 SW Discovery Way Oct. 6 — IRSC St. Lucie West Campus, 500 NW California Blvd.

— IRSC St. Lucie West Campus, 500 NW California Blvd. Oct. 13 — MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Place

— MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Place Oct. 27 — City Hall, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., 12 p.m.

The city is asking residents to RSVP at link.cityofpsl.com/communityconversations, though it's not required to attend. "You don't have to have an RSVP to come, but it's just a way for us to get a sense of how many people might be there," Samples said.