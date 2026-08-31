St. Lucie County detectives seize cocaine, marijuana during search of convenience store

FORT PIERCE — Three people were arrested after detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant Friday at a Fort Pierce convenience store and recovered cocaine and marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Division conducted the search at Sam’s Drive Thru, located at 1502 Avenue D. Multiple people were located and secured at the scene while detectives carried out the warrant.

The subsequent search of the business resulted in the recovery of approximately 14 grams of crack cocaine and 128 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ayhem Jaber Ubayda, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.

John Alvin J. Mobley, 71, was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.

Melvin James Kelly, 60, was charged with possession of cocaine and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sale of cocaine.