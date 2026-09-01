Fort Pierce seeks public input for new strategic plan through 2041

The City of Fort Pierce is developing a new strategic plan intended to guide city priorities, investments, services and decision-making in the coming years.

The planning process is part of the Fort Pierce 2041: One Vision, One Fort Pierce initiative. The plan will establish the city’s mission, vision, priorities, goals and objectives, along with strategies intended to guide the organization.

It will also connect the city’s near-term priorities with a broader vision for Fort Pierce through 2041.

Community members can provide input through an online public engagement platform. The city says feedback will help its leadership understand the issues, opportunities and priorities that matter most to people who live, work and do business in Fort Pierce.

The platform includes a community survey that takes about 10 minutes to complete. Participants can share their perspectives on Fort Pierce today, identify priorities and provide input on areas of focus for the coming years.

Residents can also use an Ideas Wall to submit suggestions, aspirations and recommendations for Fort Pierce’s future and view ideas submitted by others.

The city says feedback collected during the process will help identify priorities, establish goals and develop strategies that reflect the community’s needs and aspirations.

The public engagement platform will remain open through Oct. 15, 2026.