Missing hospice patient’s ring leads Stuart police to Fort Pierce suspect

NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect a statement from Treasure Coast Hospice

Stuart Police received a report Aug. 18 that two rings belonging to a hospice patient had disappeared shortly before her passing.

Detective David Jacobson searched pawn transaction records and discovered that hospice employee Latoya Morrine Moye, 38, of Fort Pierce, had pawned a diamond ring in Port St. Lucie one day after it was reported missing.

In a statement, Treasure Coast Hospice said Moye is no longer in their employment.

"Treasure Coast Hospice takes the trust our patients and families place in us extremely seriously. We recently became aware of an incident involving a staff member and a patient's personal property. Upon learning of this, we immediately reported the matter to the Stuart Police Department. The staff member involved is no longer employed with our organization. We are fully cooperating with the investigation and, out of respect for its integrity and the privacy of those involved, are unable to share further details at this time. Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of care for our patients and families," the statement reads.

The ring was located, and the victim’s family positively identified it as one of the missing rings. Pawn records and surveillance video confirmed Moye conducted the transaction, police said.

Probable cause was established to charge Moye with third-degree grand theft, and an arrest warrant was issued. Moye was arrested in St. Lucie County.

The second ring remains missing.

The hospice facility cooperated with Stuart police throughout the investigation and is covering the cost of retrieving the ring from the pawn shop so it can be returned to the family.

