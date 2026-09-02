Indiantown council delays data center moratorium, fires village manager

INDIANTOWN — A debate over whether Indiantown should impose a moratorium on data center development ended with the Village Council delaying action on the proposal and firing Village Manager Taryn Kryzda.

The council considered the proposed moratorium Sept. 1, hearing from an attorney representing a prospective data center developer, residents, the property's owner and others who weighed in on the potential impacts of the development.

Ethan Loeb, an attorney representing SilverFox 606, which wants to build a data center in the area, said the company's proposed use is allowed under the village's existing regulations.

"The regulations authorize this very type of use as a permitted use where my client owns property in the HI district. It's not everywhere, you can't build it in residential zones or other places where there's homes, but if it's an appropriately zoned area, this village already authorized that use," he said.

He offered a pause on development, but also warned that the developer could pursue legal action if the council approved the moratorium.

"So on behalf of SilverFox, I offer two pathways: The first, let's have a cool down period. The client's willing to have an open house, have everybody get together and talk, see if there's ideas and understandings that can be done. It's end user is willing to come in and provide further information for everybody here, as well as you, for everybody to understand. That is our chosen pathway that we would ask for you to not to vote tonight. The alternative, and it's one that I'm not happy to deliver, is there is going to be a lawsuit that is filed."

Residents who supported a moratorium questioned whether enough information had been provided about potential data center development and its effects on the community.

Jean Wright said residents had received conflicting information about the possibility of large data centers coming to Indiantown and questioned the level of communication from village officials.

"For months, we were told 'there's no hyperscale or large load data centers coming.' And we were encouraged to not pay attention to what we were seeing on social media. Yet, as the months have passed, there has been very little communication or transparency with the residents who will be directly affected," she said.

Wright said the possibility of a lawsuit underscored the concerns of residents who want more information before the village makes decisions about data center development.

"Now, we're hearing the word 'lawsuit.' Surely you can understand where our concerns are coming from. We're asking for transparency, meaningful communication, appropriate studies, and an opportunity for the community to participate in the process before decisions are made that could affect our families, our health, our property, and the future of our town," she said.

Rory Greenberg, who owns the land where a data center is proposed, said the project could bring both environmental cleanup and financial benefits to the community.

"We are committed to cleaning up the property to the point it can be delisted from the EPA's national priorities list. The financial benefits for the community matter. Anyone who has sat through a village budget hearing in this town understands the bottom-line reality of what this village is facing," he said.

Greenberg also pointed to changes in data center technology that he said could address some of the concerns raised by residents.

"Now, with the new technology and the ability to use closed-loop systems and other things that do not offend the neighbors, we very much look forward to having an opportunity to sit down, be collaborative, be good neighbors, and be a part of the fabric of Indiantown going forward."

James Fishback, who ran for governor, also addressed the legal questions surrounding a potential moratorium. He disputed an argument that Senate Bill 180 would prevent the village from imposing one.

"The soul of Indiantown is on the ballot. The soul of Indiantown is up for debate right now. I want to be very clear here. You're entitled to a legal opinion. I'm entitled to share mine as well. SB 180 was the law. SB 464, which Governor DeSantis signed into law, directly overrides aspects of that and vests power in this council," he said.

The council did not move forward with the moratorium during the meeting in a 4-1 vote. A majority agreed to wait for an interim village attorney to provide a legal opinion.

Wade Vose, who had served as village attorney for eight years, resigned Aug. 18. During the meeting, he recommended a law firm to serve as interim counsel.

"Previously, as each of you know, I've recommended individually to each of you, and I do recommend to all of you tonight, that you engage the law firm of Weiss Serota to take over immediately after tonight as your interim village attorney," he said.

The meeting also brought a change in the village manager's office.

Councilman Anthony Dowling called for Kryzda's firing, saying he believed village staff needed to follow the direction of the current council.

"I also think that the staff here needs to be unnoticed to follow the vision in which this new council is heading. Our village manager has stated on record that she is in support, and I don't believe that that is the vision that we, this current council, wants to go."

The council approved the termination in a 3-2 vote.

The council appointed former city manager Mike Giardino to serve as interim village manager. Giardino was fired without cause during the previous week's commission meeting.