Fort Pierce man arrested after deputies seize 33 pounds of marijuana, $150,000 and firearms

FORT PIERCE — A 59-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested Wednesday after St. Lucie County sheriff’s detectives executed a narcotics-related search warrant and reported finding about 33 pounds of marijuana, more than $150,000 in cash and multiple firearms.

Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division, assisted by the SWAT Team and the United States Marshals Service, conducted the search the morning of Sept. 2 at a residence in the 700 block of Cedar Place.

Stacy Tyrner was taken into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the marijuana, cash and firearms, detectives reported recovering numerous boxes of ammunition corresponding to the calibers of the firearms, firearm parts and components, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, a currency counter and other items that investigators said were consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Tyrner is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrner was charged with sale or delivery of a controlled substance in connection with a warrant arrest, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Drugs destroy lives and fuel crime, and we will not allow criminals to profit from that destruction,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. “I commend our Special Investigations Division, SWAT Team, and the United States Marshals Service for their outstanding work getting drugs, illegal firearms, and illicit cash off our streets. This is another step toward our goal of making St. Lucie County the safest county in Florida.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges are allegations and do not constitute evidence of guilt.