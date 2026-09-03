Jupiter Fire Rescue nears launch as department completes training, dispatch preparations

JUPITER — Jupiter's first-ever fire rescue department was nearing its launch as of an Aug. 18 town meeting, with firefighters completing advanced training, preparing new equipment and testing a dispatch system ahead of the department's planned start of service Oct. 1.

Fire Chief Darrel Donatto told the Town Council that Jupiter Fire Rescue personnel participated July 27-29 in a multi-day active assailant mass casualty exercise at a local elementary school alongside the Jupiter Police Department.

“The training was an overwhelming success and received exceptional feedback from both JFRD and JPD personnel. And this exercise further strengthened the partnership between our agencies and significantly enhanced our collective preparedness to respond to complex emergencies,” Donatto said.

Donatto said firefighters also have been riding with Jupiter police officers to become more familiar with the community.

“In addition, our firefighters have been riding with JPD officers to gain a deeper insight into our community. Nothing replaces ground level knowledge and our police officers patrol every street, alley and gated community daily,” he said.

The department's firefighters also had moved into the advanced phase of their training, including hands-on skills and scenario-based exercises at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue's training facility.

“Our members have also successfully transitioned into the advanced phase of firefighter training, completing complex hands-on skills and scenario-based evolutions at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue's training facility. Training's focused on building decision-making, teamwork and operational excellence under realistic conditions,” he said.

Jupiter also took delivery of its new Pierce 105-foot ladder truck on Aug. 18. Donatto said the truck had arrived in Fort Myers Aug. 4 for equipment mounting brackets before receiving graphics Aug. 10.

“So on August 4, our new Pierce 105 foot ladder truck arrived in Fort Myers for the equipment mounting brackets to be installed. On August 10, it went in for graphics and just today (Aug. 18), we have taken delivery of our ladder truck,” he said.

“Our firefighters spent much of today (Aug. 18) training on this truck as they will for many days to come. We're so excited to have this new ladder truck station here in Jupiter. This is a true enhancement to the services in this town,” he said.

Donatto also outlined changes to emergency dispatch planned for Oct. 1. Currently, 911 calls in Jupiter are answered by NorthCOM before being transferred to the county's Fire Dispatch Center.

“Today, when a 9-11 call comes in in Jupiter, it's answered by NorthCOM and then it's transferred to the county's Fire Dispatch Center. That is a handoff that is a normal feature of how that system is built but it costs time,” he said. “Beginning October 1st, that step goes away for Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens. Fire and EMS calls will no longer have to be transferred to another dispatch center and they'll be handled directly by NorthCOM. This will save valuable seconds and place both police and fire in both of these communities, all on the same dispatch system.”

Donatto said the computer-aided dispatch system had been built and tested, while JFRD members had trained with the NorthCOM Dispatch Center.

“The computer-aided dispatch system has been built out and testing is completed. Our JFRD members have been conducting training with the NorthCOM Dispatch Center to gain a comprehensive understanding of dispatch operations, emergency communications, resource deployment and how our field operations will integrate with the communication center during critical emergencies. Dispatch is ready to go,” he said.

He said the department's stations would operate together with Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue stations based on which unit is closest to an emergency.

“All 10 or all nine stations, that's Garden six and our three stations will function seamlessly together, irrespective of any boundaries. The closest unit will go to the call,” he said.

At the Aug. 18 meeting, Donatto said Jupiter Fire Rescue was 44 days away from beginning full fire and emergency medical services in the town.

“As you can see from tonight's update, this department is preparing for every possibility,” he said. “So my message to you tonight is the same as the last time. The Jupiter Fire Rescue Department is on time, on budget and ready to serve.”

Mayor Jim Kuretski expressed enthusiasm about the department's progress.

“You've got an incredible team and we're just absolutely thrilled and excited and can't wait,” Kuretski said.