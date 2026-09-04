Missing Oklahoma man found dead on Hutchinson Island in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A man who was reported missing after visiting Chastain Beach on Hutchinson Island has been found dead, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Debevec, who was visiting the area from Oklahoma, was last seen the afternoon of Aug. 26 at Chastain Beach, also known as the rocks. His vehicle was found at the beach, and his family had not heard from him.

After an extensive search of the surrounding area, Martin County sheriff’s deputies found a body in the mangroves near the original location on Hutchinson Island.

Detectives confirmed the body was Debevec.

The Medical Examiner has not determined the cause of death. The Sheriff’s Office said there do not appear to be any signs of foul play. Debevec’s family has been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked those who shared information about Debevec and assisted with the search.