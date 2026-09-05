Indian River County sheriff says viral school shooting posts are not credible

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a national social media trend involving posts that reference school shooting threats, but authorities said there are no credible threats to schools or students in the county.

The posts target schools across the country and may include altered or AI-generated images referencing the Cat in the Hat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Threats reviewed so far have been determined to be non-credible, the agency said.

Deputies are monitoring the situation and coordinating with the School District of Indian River County to help ensure campus safety.

Students found to have participated in the behavior could face discipline under the Code of Student Conduct and potentially criminal charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.