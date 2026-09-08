Fort Pierce man arrested after deputies find him sleeping in stolen car

FORT PIERCE — A Fort Pierce man was arrested after Martin County deputies found him sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Treasure Coast mall.

Deputies located the vehicle with 18-year-old Cedric Lenard Culver inside, according to the information provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also found multiple stolen credit and bank cards and personal information documents belonging to other people inside the vehicle.

Martin County deputies are working with the Port St. Lucie Police Department to identify and locate the victims whose credit cards, personal documents and vehicle were stolen. Deputies believe the stolen items are linked to multiple burglaries in the St. Lucie County area.

Culver also told deputies he damaged the stolen vehicle when he crashed into another car but did not stop because he feared being caught driving a stolen vehicle.

Culver was charged with grand theft auto and trafficking in or possession of stolen credit cards. He was taken to the Martin County Jail.