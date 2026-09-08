Fort Pierce police investigate fatal shooting on North 16th Street

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening after officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots.

Officers responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 to 119 N. 16th St., where they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with several individuals before shots were fired, police said.

A firearm was located near the victim, and multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing three masked males flee the area on foot following the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org.