Martin County School District to request $3 million in state dollars for Flex campus

A plan to convert the former Stuart Learning Center into a flex campus in Martin County is moving forward, with the school board preparing to ask the state for $3 million in additional funding.

The proposed campus would bring multiple district programs together at one location, including workforce labs, adult education and acceleration pathways.

Daniel Moore, the district's executive director of curriculum, said the concept involves several programs working together rather than operating independently.

"So what flex education is, is really seven programs, it's not one program in isolation under one leader, it's a collaboration across multiple departments to strengthen the systems we currently have, programs we currently have while building new programs that meet needs that are currently unmet," he said.

The district already has $3.8 million budgeted for flex programs, including $2 million for early education. Additional state funding would bring that budget to $6.8 million, allowing the district to move more quickly toward opening the campus.

"And so with an additional three million dollars, in addition to the funding we already have matching local efforts, this would be a possible open of 2028-29 with additional support," he said.

Mark Sechrist, the district's director of facilities, said the overall campus project is expected to cost about $4.5 million. The state funding request would be used for renovations, infrastructure, equipment and other costs associated with establishing the campus.

"What this equates to is around 2.1 million dollars for fixed capital outlay, so this is a renovation, laboratory conversion, and building infrastructure, and then 900k for non-reoccurring operating, so that's equipment, technology, and furnishing, and launch costs," he said.

The district could also make use of nearby classroom space for early learning programs. Sechrist said the building east of the proposed flex campus previously housed voluntary prekindergarten, or VPK, before that program moved to J.D. Parker.

"There is an opportunity to use the classroom building to the east of this building. We originally had VPK in that building, that VPK was moved to J.D. Parker. So there are classroom spaces there that can be used for early learning slash VPK. We would just have to renovate the finishes in those classrooms," he said.

School board member Brian Moriarty voiced support for the proposal and questioned whether the district should seek more than $3 million from the state.

"I love this idea, just so you know. I think that this campus is brilliant. I think it will open so many doors for us," he said. "My question is, how do we get to the 3 million, because it's not the overall budget, and why didn't we ask for more on that? Because sometimes in Tallahassee, you ask for a little bit more and they give you a little bit less."

Board member Christia Lee Roberts also supported the concept and emphasized the potential role of early education at the campus.

"I also think it helps with the pre-K end, if we develop out that pod piece, it gives us a sample of what that would look like. I think that would be something that the sooner we get students and the sooner that we can support students, the better success we have as they enter our regular elementary school or come into theirs," she said.

If completed, the campus would bring multiple district programs together in one location, with a focus on career training and alternative education options.

The school board agreed to bring the funding request to its next regular meeting.