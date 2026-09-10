Treasure Coast communities to mark 25th anniversary of 9/11

Treasure Coast communities will gather Friday for ceremonies and tributes marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In Port St. Lucie, the city will hold its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Memorial Fountain at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 Event Center Place.

The ceremony will honor those killed in the attacks and recognize victims, heroes and survivors. Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin, Police Chief Leo Niemczyk and St. Lucie County Fire District Firefighter/Paramedic Allen Civita are scheduled to speak. Port St. Lucie Police Department Chaplain Nick Manzie will deliver an invocation.

The Port St. Lucie High School Choir will perform, and Rafael Diaz, a retired New York City Police Department detective, will serve as the guest speaker.

Members of the St. Lucie County Fire District, Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office also will participate. Light refreshments will be available inside the Event Center following the ceremony.

Fort Pierce will hold its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial Service from 9:45 to 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 N. Indian River Drive.

The ceremony will honor the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks and recognize first responders, veterans, service members and others affected by the events.

The ceremony will include a special tribute to Fort Pierce native CeeCee Ross Lyles, a flight attendant aboard United Airlines Flight 93. A family member of Lyles will participate in the Flight 93 remembrance.

Mayor Linda Hudson will serve as mistress of ceremonies. The program will include the Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem performed by the Lincoln Park Academy Chorus and Voices of Remembrance honoring the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Flight 93.

State Rep. Dana Trabulsy will deliver a 25th anniversary remembrance and narrate the ceremonial wreath laying. The wreath presentation will include St. Lucie County Fire District Fire Chief Jeff Lee, St. Lucie County Deputy Chief Milo Thornton, Fort Pierce Police Chief David Smith and American Airlines Flight Attendant Teri Bottomley.

Francis Watson, Lyles' aunt, also will participate in the wreath presentation, escorted by United Airlines International Purser Jerome Sangalli. They will represent United Airlines and American Airlines pilots and flight attendants on behalf of all four UAL and AA unions.

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Arnold Gaines will recognize first responders, veterans and active-duty military members.

The program also will include a scholarship presentation, three-volley salute, Taps and "Amazing Grace," performed by the St. Lucie County Fire District Pipes & Drums.

In Stuart, city first responders will walk the Roosevelt Bridge to honor the 343 firefighters who died in the attacks.

Participants will gather at 8 a.m. near the basketball court at Flagler Park, 201 SW Flagler Ave. The walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. and follow a 3.43-mile route, turning around at North River Shores Boulevard. The public is invited to participate, and organizers recommend bringing water.

Indian River County also will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Indian River County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 8 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners has proclaimed Sept. 11, 2026, a Day of Remembrance and Reflection.

The county's observance will remember the 2,977 people killed in the attacks, as well as responders and survivors who later died from related illnesses and those still living with the effects.

The ceremony will bring together first responders from across Indian River County to remember those lost and reflect on the events 25 years later.