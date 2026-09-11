Hidden Oaks students honor first responders through 9/11 service project

STUART — Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, students at Hidden Oaks Middle School are marking the anniversary through a service project focused on honoring local first responders.

Led by the school’s English Language Arts team and sixth-grade teacher Mrs. Rew, students have written “Dear Hero” letters expressing appreciation for local first responders. They also have collected donations and assembled Hero Bags containing student letters, red bandanas, snacks, treats and other donated items.

The students will present the bags to local first responders during an event at Hidden Oaks Middle School at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. First responders have been invited to drive through the school’s bus loop, where students and staff will be waiting to thank them for their service to the community.

The project is part of the Red Bandanna Project, which teaches students about Welles Remy Crowther, known as “The Man in the Red Bandana.”

Crowther’s courage and selflessness on Sept. 11 saved lives and became an example of service to others. Through his story, students are learning that heroism can extend beyond a single extraordinary act and can also involve choosing to help others.