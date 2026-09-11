St. Lucie County deputies secure suspected destructive devices during investigation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives secured a residence Thursday after identifying items suspected of being potential destructive devices while serving civil process, according to an update from the agency.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Targeted Violence Unit served civil process at a residence in the 6000 block of Balsam Drive. During the process, detectives identified the suspected devices.

Detectives secured the residence and surrounding area and requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit. Bomb technicians conducted a preliminary examination after arriving and successfully secured the suspected devices, according to the agency.

Detectives are preparing search warrants for the residence as the investigation continues. The Sheriff’s Office said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

One individual is currently detained, the agency said.

There is no immediate threat to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available and when investigators determine it is appropriate to do so.