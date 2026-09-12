Fort Pierce man arrested after deputies recover eight explosive devices

FORT PIERCE — A 57-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested after St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered eight suspected improvised explosive devices at a residence during an investigation Thursday, authorities said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Targeted Violence Unit were serving a Risk Protection Order at a residence in the 6000 block of Balsam Drive at about 12:20 p.m. when they identified suspected destructive devices, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives secured the residence and surrounding area and requested assistance from the agency’s Bomb Disposal Team. Bomb technicians conducted a preliminary examination and removed seven devices from the residence, placing them in a containment vessel.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the search, they found an additional improvised explosive device, which was safely secured and removed. Investigators also found a large quantity of materials used to construct explosive devices, authorities said.

Keith Anthony Morrone, 57, of Fort Pierce, was arrested and charged with eight counts of explosives possession and making or attempting to make destructive devices.

“This investigation underscores the seriousness of what our detectives encountered and the importance of being alert to the threats around us,” Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. “Our Targeted Violence Unit detectives recognized the potential danger and took immediate action, and our Bomb Disposal Team technicians put themselves in harm’s way to safely secure and remove these devices. I’m proud of their professionalism and courage, and grateful for the expertise and partnership of the FBI and ATF as we continue this investigation.”

Eight firearms were also taken into custody as part of the service of the Risk Protection Order, according to the Sheriff’s office. The sheriff's office has said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Morrone is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Additional information is to be released as the investigation continues and when deemed appropriate.