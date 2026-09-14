Fort Pierce appoints deputy city manager as interim city attorney

The city of Fort Pierce has agreed to appoint Deputy City Manager Camille Wallace as its interim city attorney, despite concerns from some city leaders about potential conflicts between the two positions.

Funmi Ojetayo, who provided the city with special counsel on the matter, said Wallace's professional obligations will play a role in addressing any conflicts that arise.

"It still remains that Ms. Wallace is a member of the Florida Bar, and she's subject to the ethical rules thereof, so at some level, it's kind of like an honor system, right? She would have to self-report any of those conflicts, and also if the commission which she reports to is considering and reviewing a matter that does potentially raise a conflict, then the commission itself would raise that matter with conflicts counsel," he said.

Mayor Linda Hudson was among the city leaders who raised concerns about whether Wallace could remain independent while serving as interim city attorney. Ojetayo said he does not believe the potential conflict will become an issue.

Hudson also raised concerns about the city's legal staffing following the departure of City Attorney Sarah Hedges.

Hedges' last day was Sept. 11, after the City Commission voted 3-2 on June 8 not to renew her contract. Much of the city's legal staff subsequently left, leaving a paralegal as the remaining member of the legal staff.

Hudson said she recognizes the need for additional help but questioned whether hiring permanent staff before a new city attorney is selected could create complications.

"While on the one hand, I know she is going to need help, on the other hand, I'm concerned about hiring a permanent staff person in there, when a new city attorney might come in and want to hire their own people," she said. "That's something I don't quite have the answer to, I just see that as an issue."

Ojetayo said a permanent city attorney may be inclined to retain staff members who already understand the city's work.

"Yes, it is a possibility that the new city attorney can come in and want a new staff, but more often than not, they want to keep the people that know the work, that have been doing the work, and that have the relationships to continue the work," he said.

Under her new contract, Wallace will earn $200,000 per year as city attorney.

After her tenure as city attorney ends, Wallace will return to her position as deputy city manager and will no longer provide legal advice to the city. She will be required to assist with the transition to her successor.