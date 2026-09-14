Fort Pierce couple arrested after deputies report firearms discharged while drinking

Two Fort Pierce residents were arrested after deputies responded to a report of people discharging firearms at a residence, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Night 2 deputies responded at about 9 p.m. Sept. 12 to a residence in the 5100 block of Happiness Street after receiving reports that people were actively firing guns.

A witness reported seeing a man and woman firing multiple weapons, including a shotgun, rifle and handguns, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies determined the weapons were being fired into the ground. Investigators also learned that both people had been consuming alcohol before and during the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The individuals were identified as Tiffany Rose Lindo, 25, and Jacob Roibert Mills, 25, both of Fort Pierce.

Lindo and Mills were each arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a public or residential area and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

No one was injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.