Whiskers for Whiskey returns to benefit Treasure Coast shelter

STUART — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is bringing back its Whiskers for Whiskey Tasting event on Wednesday, September 30, at 6 p.m. at The Chef's Table, 2313 SE Ocean Boulevard.

Presented by Water Pointe Realty Group, the event pairs top-shelf whiskey with a four-course meal. A representative from Chicken Cock Whiskey will lead guests through a guided tasting experience, while chefs prepare dishes to complement each pour.

Tickets cost $165 per person, with all proceeds benefiting shelter animals. Seating is limited, and the deadline to buy tickets is September 17. Tickets are available at hstc1.org/post/Whiskers-for-Whiskey.

"The food pairing, plus specialty cocktail, is bound to leave a lasting impression on all who attend!" said Alyssa Bean, community events manager at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, who is organizing the event.

Guests can also buy raffle tickets for a chance to win dinner for two at The Chef's Table, including a bottle of whiskey. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and will be sold only to attendees, with no more than 100 available.

Additional sponsors include The Chef's Table, Libations Mobile Catering Company, Honu Compliance Solutions and Stuart Magazine.