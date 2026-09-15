Port St. Lucie police to host National Night Out open house Oct. 6

The event will include demonstrations from police units, a chance to meet a police dog and guided tours of the department's new training facility.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department will host its annual National Night Out open house Oct. 6, bringing residents and first responders together for activities, demonstrations and information about police programs.

The free event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Building C.

The event will include presentations from several police units, including the SWAT Team, Crime Scene Investigation, Motor Unit, Drones, Marine Unit and Recruiting Department.

Attendees can also meet the department's newest police dog and its handlers, learn about crime prevention and safety, and get information about careers and volunteer opportunities with the department.

Residents who preregister can take part in guided tours of the police department's new training facility. A background check is required to access restricted areas, and tours have limited availability.

More information about community programs, crime prevention and events is available at PSLPolice.com/Community.