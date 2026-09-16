Port St. Lucie to host first Mommy Daughter Dance in October

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie will host its first Mommy Daughter Dance on Oct. 10, giving mothers and daughters ages 2 to 12 an opportunity to spend an evening together.

The Wicked Girls’ Night Out event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

The evening will include a DJ, fairy hair, a sweets table and special guest appearances.

Tickets cost $15 per person, plus tax, and are available through the city's parks and recreation registration system. Guests should bring a copy or screenshot of their receipt for entry.

Registration is available at PSLParks.com using ticket code MDD2026.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.