Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Port St. Lucie to host first Mommy Daughter Dance in October

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Port St. Lucie
The evening will include a DJ, fairy hair, a sweets table and special guest appearances.

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie will host its first Mommy Daughter Dance on Oct. 10, giving mothers and daughters ages 2 to 12 an opportunity to spend an evening together.

The Wicked Girls’ Night Out event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

The evening will include a DJ, fairy hair, a sweets table and special guest appearances.

Tickets cost $15 per person, plus tax, and are available through the city's parks and recreation registration system. Guests should bring a copy or screenshot of their receipt for entry.

Registration is available at PSLParks.com using ticket code MDD2026.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS