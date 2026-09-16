St. Lucie Clerk offers extended hours for passport help Saturday

FORT PIERCE, FL. — St. Lucie Clerk & Comptroller Michelle R. Miller is opening her office for extended hours this weekend to help residents get passport applications in before the holidays.

Passport Saturday runs 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at the Clerk's downtown Fort Pierce office, 201 S. Indian River Drive.

"Whether you're planning a holiday vacation or a future adventure abroad, having a valid passport is an important first step," Miller said. "Passport Saturday provides a convenient opportunity for residents to take care of this important travel document outside of regular weekday hours."

Applicants need two separate forms of payment: one for the U.S. Department of State and another for the Clerk's processing fee. The State Department accepts only checks or money orders. The Clerk's office accepts checks, credit and debit cards, cash and money orders.

Passport photos will be available on-site for an additional fee, and residents are encouraged to arrive early. Current processing times run roughly four to six weeks.

More information, including application requirements and fee schedules, is available at stlucieclerk.gov/passports and stlucieclerk.gov/fees.