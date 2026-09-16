Stuart to put out survey gauging public interest on backyard chickens

STUART — Stuart residents may eventually be allowed to keep chickens in their backyards, but the city is still gathering public input before deciding how to proceed.

The City Commission recently voted to conduct a survey to gauge residents' interest in allowing backyard chickens. Commissioner Merritt Matheson proposed the survey as a way to gather more information before the commission considers changing the city's regulations.

"We do not have code enforcement policing this issue, and so seeking more data might tell us, one, whether the public wants it or not, the majority of that, but two, how many people are interested in it," he said. "And so for us to make the best educated decision, I'd like to see our city staff go out and do a survey, at least two rounds, if not more, using email addresses and phone numbers we have of people paying utility bills."

Under the ordinance as currently written, residents in certain areas of the city would be allowed to keep up to four female chickens in a coop no more than 6 feet tall.

Commissioner Sean Reed said he would prefer broader rules and fewer restrictions on where chickens could be kept.

"I think a six foot tall coop is way too short. I think it should be seven foot. In certain residential zoning districts, I think it should be applicable to all residential zoning districts. I don't think we should be picking and choosing which residences should be allowed to have chickens in their backyard on property that they own," he said.

Reed said he still supports some limitations, including restricting backyard chickens to people with homestead.

"I understand the duplexes and not being in there, the non-homesteaded property. I think someone mentioned setbacks on it, but I don't think a survey should dictate whether or not one property owner should be allowed to have chickens in their backyard versus someone else's," he said.

Despite his reservations about the survey, Reed agreed to move forward with it.

Matheson also raised another issue for the city to consider: what would happen to chickens that are confiscated by the city or released by their owners.

"We literally have an invasive species problem on multiple levels in the state of Florida because of people getting pets, deciding they do not want them, and just releasing them. So we have to preempt that, whether it's chickens or roosters, and figure out areas where they would go," he said.

Matheson said the city should also consider whether additional code enforcement staff would be needed to ensure chicken owners comply with the rules.

Reed suggested an alternative that could reduce the need for additional enforcement resources.

"Has there ever been thought for constituents to submit electronically?" he asked.

The survey is expected to be finalized at the commission's Sept. 28 meeting. The commission is scheduled to discuss chickens again Oct. 12.

During the discussion, commissioners also expressed interest in establishing a one-year pilot program.