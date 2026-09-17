50 arrested in Indian River County undercover human trafficking operation

Fifty people were arrested following a multiagency undercover operation in Indian River County focused on human trafficking, prostitution and unlawful sexual contact with minors, authorities said.

Operation Late Checkout was conducted from Sept. 10 through Sept. 13 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, with support from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Authorities made approximately 60 contacts during the operation, resulting in 50 arrests for prostitution, drug-related and other offenses.

One person was charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual conduct, authorities said.

Three people were placed on immigration detainers for follow-up by federal authorities.

Investigators also identified several human trafficking victims during the operation. Those cases and other investigations developed during the operation remain active, authorities said.

“This operation demonstrates what can be accomplished when agencies at every level work together toward the same mission,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said. “Our goal was not simply to make arrests. It was to identify victims, disrupt the demand that fuels human trafficking, and identify individuals willing to prey upon minors. I am extremely proud of the work that went into this operation and grateful to FDLE and every agency that stood alongside us.”

The operation included personnel from FDLE and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, with support from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Altamonte Springs Police Department, Vero Beach Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Florida Office of Statewide Prosecution and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

FDLE personnel involved in the operation included agents and analysts from the Fort Pierce Field Office, Orlando Regional Operations Center and Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.

Cases stemming from the operation are being prosecuted by the Florida Office of Statewide Prosecution, the State Attorney's Office of the 19th Judicial Circuit and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The investigations remain active, and additional arrests may be forthcoming.