Martin County rezoning vote draws data center concerns in Hobe Sound

Data center concerns continued to surface in Martin County as commissioners considered a rezoning request for a Hobe Sound property.

The Martin County Commission is also expected to consider the first of two votes needed for a potential one-year moratorium on data centers at upcoming meetings. The issue came up during the recent rezoning vote involving Hobe Sound Business Park.

County officials said the property is overdue for an update because it currently uses antiquated zoning classifications.

Hobe Sound Business Park initially sought a general industrial designation, which would allow more intense uses than its previous light manufacturing zoning.

After residents objected to the proposed designation, the applicant agreed to limited industrial zoning. Bob Raynes, an attorney representing the applicant, said the change reflected the applicant's relationship with the surrounding community.

"That being said, our client, he lives in the area and he recognizes and they appreciate he and his son Cole, the neighbors, and so we are willing to accept the light industrial zoning designation," he said.

Commissioner Blake Capps remained concerned about what could happen if the property changes hands in the future.

"Many landowners flip their pieces of property. They get the entitlements on them and they put them up for sale and sell it to the next guy. Who knows where this is really going in the future to approve a zoning for this property that allows a data center," he said. "I'm not into that."

Brian Nolan, a planner with Hobe Sound Business Park, said the applicant does not intend to develop a data center on the property.

"We have no intention of doing that," he said. "I would respectfully disagree with not granting this category a zoning district because there's a remotely outside chance that a data center could potentially theoretically maybe at some point a long time from now be developed on this land."

Commissioner Edward Ciampi said the limited industrial designation was a reasonable compromise given the concerns raised during the process.

"We got completely hung up on one option, which without trying to throw gasoline on it, there's plenty of options that would cause concern in M1 or LI. Whenever you have a large piece of property that you live next to, there's a lot of variables. The residents up until very recently were okay with LI.

"They were asking us to please adopt and embrace the LPA's recommendation, which was LI and the intervener said LI would work. So short of having it be nothing, I personally would lean in that direction.

"Any data center application that comes in must be approved and reviewed by the board."

The commission is expected to take the first of two required votes on a potential moratorium at upcoming meetings. If approved, the moratorium would prohibit data centers for one year, including on the Hobe Sound property.

During that year, the county plans to consult experts and residents while weighing potential benefits and drawbacks associated with data centers.