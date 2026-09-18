Martin County volunteers to take part in annual coastal cleanup

More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to participate in Martin County's 31st annual International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday.

The cleanup is coordinated locally by Keep Martin Beautiful and spearheaded globally by the Ocean Conservancy. Volunteers, including school and youth groups, families, businesses and civic groups, will collect litter and marine debris from beaches, shorelines and waterways throughout the county.

The event is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Cleanup activities will take place at locations including Stuart Beach, Hobe Sound Beach, Jensen Beach, Jensen Causeway, Bob Graham Beach, Sandsprit Park and Indian Riverside Park.

Boaters, kayakers and paddle boarders will also participate, removing marine debris from local rivers, the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Keep Martin Beautiful coordinates the annual cleanup as part of its effort to reduce litter and marine debris along Martin County's beaches, shorelines and waterways.

Volunteers will also record the types of litter they find. That information will be submitted to the Ocean Conservancy and used to better understand sources of pollution, raise awareness and encourage efforts to prevent litter and marine debris.