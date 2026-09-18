Sebastian police fatally shoot armed man during noise disturbance call

Sebastian police officers fatally shot a 41-year-old man who emerged from a residence holding a shotgun while officers were responding to a reported noise disturbance Thursday night, according to Interim Police Chief Timothy Wood.

Officers responded to 549 Joy Haven Drive at approximately 9:25 p.m. after receiving a report of someone yelling inside a residence, Wood said. Officers arrived about a minute later and spoke with a female resident at the home.

While officers were talking with the woman, they could hear yelling coming from inside the residence, Wood said.

At approximately 9:33 p.m., a man identified as 41-year-old Keaton Daucher of Sebastian exited the residence holding a shotgun. Wood said officers fired their weapons seconds later.

"At approximately 9.33 p.m., a male exits the residence holding onto a shotgun, at which point, seconds later after that, shots are fired by our officers," Wood said.

Officers provided life-saving measures to Daucher, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Wood said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, nor was the victim's mother. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which Wood said is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

Wood said there is no threat to the public.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

"They are the ones that we have kind of selected to handle our officer-involved shooting investigations to offer the utmost transparency to incidents like this," Wood said.

Wood said prior to officers arriving, there was no indication that Daucher could be armed. The call they were responding to made no mention of a firearm.

Wood thanked Sebastian police officers who responded to the incident, as well as the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for assisting with processing the scene and other aspects of the response.

He also thanked FDLE and the State Attorney's Office for assisting with the investigation and extended his condolences to Daucher's family.

"Obviously, this is a very difficult time for both sides. I just want them to know that we obviously are also thinking of them during this difficult time," Wood said.

He added that, following the incident, assistance was made available to the mother to process the incident.

"We did make sure that victim advocates were on scene with her throughout the evening to make sure that any resource that we could provide to her was being provided to her," he said.

Wood said the department is committed to transparency throughout the investigation and will provide information as it becomes available.

"Most of the investigative information is going to be coming through FDLE as they are the ones kind of handling this investigation going forward," Wood said.