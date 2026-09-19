Fort Pierce man arrested after deputies seize 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl

A Fort Pierce man was arrested Sept. 18 after the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said detectives seized approximately 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl and other drugs during a search of a residence.

The Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division, with assistance from its SWAT Team and the U.S. Marshals Service, executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a residence in the 3100 block of South 24th Street in Fort Pierce.

In addition to the fentanyl, detectives seized 303 grams of cocaine, 97 grams of marijuana laced with MDPV and 60 oxycodone pills totaling approximately 6.2 grams, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives also seized assorted ammunition, drug paraphernalia and materials the Sheriff's Office said were consistent with the preparation and distribution of narcotics.

Tony Saunders, 48, of Fort Pierce, was taken into custody, according to the Sheriff's Office. The agency said Saunders is a three-time convicted felon who is currently on federal probation and had two active warrants related to the sale and delivery of controlled substances.

Following the search, Saunders was additionally charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDPV, manufacturing cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said the amount of fentanyl seized represents drugs that will not reach the community.

“4.5 kilos of fentanyl are 4.5 kilos that will not reach our streets. Fentanyl is a deadly poison, and those who traffic in it are putting lives at risk for profit. I commend our detectives, SWAT Team, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their commitment to this mission. We will continue to pursue those who traffic dangerous narcotics and do everything within our authority to make St. Lucie County the safest county in Florida.”

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation reflects its ongoing efforts to disrupt narcotics trafficking in St. Lucie County and that its Special Investigations Division will continue working with local, state and federal partners on narcotics investigations.