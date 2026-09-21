Two charged after Port St. Lucie shooting following apparent road-rage confrontation

PORT ST. LUCIE — Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Port St. Lucie that police said stemmed from a misunderstanding between two drivers.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 near the intersection of Southwest California Boulevard and Southwest Brevity Terrace. No fatalities were reported.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the incident began after the drivers crossed paths while changing lanes or merging from Southwest Crosstown Parkway. One driver believed the other had cut him off and was following him, but investigators determined there was no intentional following.

Police identified the drivers as 57-year-old Tylon Kukielka and 41-year-old Dean Plotts. Kukielka was traveling with his girlfriend to her home after visiting a local restaurant, while Plotts happened to be traveling in the same direction and onto the same streets, police said.

The situation escalated into a physical confrontation near Southwest Brevity Terrace. During the confrontation, police said Kukielka fired a handgun, striking Plotts twice.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy traveling on Southwest California Boulevard saw the incident and detained Kukielka, according to police.

Plotts suffered gunshot wounds to his left wrist and legs and was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital for treatment. Kukielka was also transported for medical evaluation.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene, including shell casings and other physical evidence. Investigators also obtained surveillance video and dashcam footage that captured portions of the incident, police said.

Based on the evidence, witness information, video and statements obtained during the investigation, detectives determined there was probable cause to charge Kukielka with attempted homicide — murder, dangerous depraved without premeditation, a first-degree felony under Florida Statute 782.04(2).

Detectives also determined there was probable cause to charge Plotts with burglary with assault or battery, a felony under Florida Statute 810.02(2)(a).

Both men were taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.