UPSTARTERS Program Links Indian River Teens to Volunteering

VERO BEACH, FL — United Way of Indian River County is kicking off its second year of UPSTARTERS, a program that connects local high school students with volunteer opportunities across the county — and helps them rack up service hours along the way.

UPSTARTERS is open to students in grades 9 through 12 and is designed to introduce them to nonprofit organizations throughout Indian River County while helping them earn volunteer hours often required for college applications.

"UPSTARTERS is a program for our youth here in Indian River County, and it gives them an opportunity to earn volunteer service hours," said Amanda Morgan, Community Impact Coordinator for United Way of Indian River County. "It helps them get to know other organizations within Indian River County."

New participants will kick off the program year with an orientation session October 20 at United Way of Indian River County's office, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and lasting about 45 minutes. Students will pick up paperwork and program T-shirts and get an introduction to the organization.

From there, students will take part in Day of Caring, one of United Way's signature annual volunteer events.

After orientation, UPSTARTERS partners with a different local organization each month, giving students a mix of indoor and outdoor volunteer experiences.

In November, students will take part in a beach cleanup, and in December they'll ring bells for the Salvation Army. Morgan said she is also working with the local food bank to schedule a volunteer opportunity.

"So each month it's something different," Morgan said. "It could be an inside volunteer opportunity, an outside volunteer opportunity."

The program typically runs from September through April, wrapping up before many participating seniors graduate. This year's later October start pushes the schedule back slightly, but the monthly cadence of volunteer events will continue through the spring.

Students can apply directly through the UPSTARTERS application on United Way of Indian River County's website. Once enrolled, participants receive a monthly email from Morgan detailing that month's volunteer opportunity.

This is the second year United Way of Indian River County has run UPSTARTERS. About 60 teens are currently enrolled, and Morgan said the program is always looking to grow.

"I currently have like 60 teens that are in the program," Morgan said. Asked whether the program is still looking for more students to join, she added: "Always."