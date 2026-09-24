Woman arrested after stolen Broward Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle found in Port St. Lucie

A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested after a stolen Broward Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was found abandoned in Port St. Lucie, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:40 p.m. Sept. 22, deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Patrol Operations Bureau, along with Port St. Lucie police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, responded to Interstate 95 after receiving information that the stolen patrol vehicle was traveling northbound near Gatlin Boulevard.

The response was coordinated with the Broward Sheriff's Office.

When law enforcement units arrived in the area, the patrol vehicle was found abandoned on the Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During the response, St. Lucie County deputies saw a woman in the area wearing an outer ballistic vest displaying Broward Sheriff's Office insignia. The woman was identified as Shannon Marie Dillon, 42, of Fort Lauderdale.

Dillon was taken into custody and was incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She faces the following charges in St. Lucie County:

Grand theft of law enforcement equipment

Unlawful use of a police badge or law enforcement vehicle

Unlawful possession of four or fewer identification items

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon

Driving while license suspended

Resisting an officer without violence

Dillon also faces Broward County charges of grand theft of law enforcement equipment from an authorized emergency vehicle and grand theft.

The investigation remains ongoing in coordination with the Broward Sheriff's Office. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and appropriate.