Woman arrested with methamphetamine, phones and other contraband outside Indiantown prison

A Broward County woman was arrested after deputies found her with methamphetamine and other contraband outside a state prison in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Makia Lashay Shivers, 31, was detained after the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person on the property of Martin Correctional Institution.

Deputies found Shivers with 464 grams of methamphetamine, K2/THC, 37 cell phones, several bottles of alcohol, cigarettes, cell phone chargers, shoes and other contraband and paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Shivers told deputies that two men from Broward County convinced her to come to Martin County to help deliver the contraband, according to the sheriff’s office. She told deputies that she became scared and ran, while the two men eventually left the area, leaving her with the bags of contraband.

Shivers faces charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a state prison facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was being held in the Martin County Jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said.