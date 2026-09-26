Indian River County to hold forums on Amendment 3 and local impacts

Indian River County will hold two public forums in October to discuss Amendment 3 and its potential local effects.

The sessions are part of the county's Community Forum Series, which gives residents an opportunity to hear from county officials and subject matter experts about local issues. The county has previously held forums on workforce, career and military pathways.

Commission Chair Deryl Loar and County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. will lead the Amendment 3 discussions. The forums will cover what the amendment proposes, how local property taxes support county services and what the measure could mean for Indian River County.

Topics will include public safety, roads and infrastructure, parks and recreation, libraries, Veterans Services and other county services.

The county said the sessions are intended to be educational and informational. Staff will discuss what is known about the amendment, what remains unknown and the distinction between preliminary local estimates and decisions that have not been made.

The two forums will cover the same information. The first is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at the Intergenerational Recreation Center. The second will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Indian River County Fairgrounds.

Advance registration is encouraged through the county's website. The county also said residents who cannot attend can watch a detailed educational workshop on Amendment 3 through the County News homepage. The county previously held an educational workshop on the amendment Sept. 16.

Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions during the forums.

The Community Forum Series will continue with other topics throughout the year. Following the Amendment 3 sessions, the county's Community Services team is planning a roundtable discussion about children and young adults with special needs, bringing together families, community partners and other stakeholders.