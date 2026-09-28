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Fort Pierce family receives Red Cross assistance after home fire

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published September 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
ARCADIA, CA/USA - APRIL 16, 2016: American Red Cross Disaster Services vehicle and logo. The American National Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance in the United States.
Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com
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279172249
ARCADIA, CA/USA - APRIL 16, 2016: American Red Cross Disaster Services vehicle and logo. The American National Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance in the United States.

FORT PIERCE — Local American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers responded Sept. 25 to a home fire on Barcelona Avenue, providing assistance to one adult and two children affected by the fire.

The volunteers are part of the Palm Beach Treasure Coast Chapter's Disaster Action Team, a group of specially trained responders who respond to emergencies around the clock.

The Red Cross is providing the family with emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services and one-on-one support to connect them with available recovery assistance. The organization said it will continue providing support to address the family's disaster-caused needs.

Disaster Action Team volunteers also provide emotional support and information to help families begin the recovery process.

Red Cross disaster assistance is provided at no charge and is funded through donations to the organization.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge