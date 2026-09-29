Education Foundation gala to take guests ‘Back to the Future’ in November

The Education Foundation of St. Lucie County will hold its Evening for Education Dinner & Gala on Nov. 7 at the Pelican Yacht Club in Port St. Lucie, with a “Back to the Future” theme.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and proceeds will support the St. Lucie County school district.

Guests will be welcomed by a DeLorean Time Machine with lights, sound and boosters. Photo opportunities with the vehicle and complimentary pictures will be available.

A reception sponsored by Remnant Construction will include passed hors d'oeuvres and complimentary drinks. Guests also will have an opportunity to bid on live auction items, including a vacation stay in the mountains, Dolly Parton memorabilia and jewelry from G. Alan’s.

The plated dinner will include beef, sea bass or vegetarian options. DJ Elijah will play music from the 1950s through the 1980s.

“We wanted to showcase our past and reminisce with old friends, while welcoming new supporters to our nonprofit. What better way than by going back to the future?” said Thom Jones, president of the Education Foundation.

Jones said the foundation previously held its Evening for Education event at the Pelican Yacht Club.

“I remember when we started our Evening for Education at the Pelican and we were the only gala in town. Times have changed, but our commitment to putting on a special event that honors and celebrates our schools remains the same. Do join us in November as we celebrate in style,” Jones said.

Guests are encouraged to wear 1980s “Back to the Future” attire or 1950s-inspired clothing based on Marty’s parents at the dance. Other appropriate dinner and gala attire also is welcome.

For more information, contact the Education Foundation of St. Lucie County at info@efslc.org or 772-429-5505.