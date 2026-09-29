St. Lucie County plans breast cancer awareness events in October

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation will host a series of activities in October focused on breast cancer awareness, education, emotional wellness and physical recovery.

The events, organized under the theme “A Community That Thrives Together, Survives Together,” will include activities centered on movement, conversation and breast cancer awareness.

The schedule includes:

Dink for Pink Pickleball: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce. The event will incorporate breast cancer awareness into a pickleball session. Reservations are preferred by calling 772-462-2110, but residents may also drop in. Admission is $3 per class.

Aquafit: Pink Edition: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at the Lakewood Park Regional Park Pool, 5990 Emerson Ave., Fort Pierce. Reservations are preferred by calling 772-462-2110, but drop-ins are also welcome. Admission is $5 per class.

Mammogram Bus: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Havert L. Fenn Center. Residents can register for a free screening through Florida Mobile Mammography by calling 800-320-3602 or 321-984-4702.

The county said the “Get Your Pink On” activities are intended to encourage community connections while highlighting movement, camaraderie and emotional wellness as forms of support for people affected by breast cancer.