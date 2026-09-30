Fort Pierce police arrest 21-year-old after traffic stop turns into pursuit

Fort Pierce Police Department officers were conducting a targeted traffic enforcement initiative near Okeechobee Road and Jenkins Road at about 4:45 p.m. when they saw a blue Volkswagen Jetta traveling south on Okeechobee Road, according to the department.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle after determining its registered owner had a suspended driver's license, police said. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled.

Police said the driver then traveled recklessly, speeding into oncoming traffic and around stopped vehicles while using the grass shoulder to pass.

The vehicle was later stopped in traffic near South 25th Street and Edwards Road. An officer attempted a felony traffic stop and ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, but police said the driver refused and attempted to flee again, striking the vehicle in front of him.

The officer broke the driver's side window in an effort to stop the vehicle, according to police. The driver then exited through the passenger side and fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, a nearby citizen tackled the suspect, allowing officers to take him into custody, police said.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Leon Kevin Gentle-Coaxum.

Gentle-Coaxum was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding with property damage, hit and run with property damage, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and resisting without violence.

He was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail without further incident, police said.