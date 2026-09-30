Port St. Lucie restarts public art search for Torino Regional Park

Port St. Lucie is restarting its search for public art at Torino Regional Park after city commissioners expressed concerns about proposed designs for three restroom areas.

The park, which is expected to open in June 2027, will include themed play structures, a splash pad, a skate park, trails and other amenities.

Bethany Grubbs with the city's planning department said the three areas being considered for artwork have different themes.

"One is by the skate park, which has a dragon theme. It's a very heavily woodland-themed park, a whimsical fairytale kind of motif. And then the other is the trailhead that's more nature element based. And the third would be the splash pad and playground area, which is also more whimsy," she said.

City staff initially selected mosaics because they were expected to have a longer life expectancy than murals. Mayor Shannon Martin, however, said the proposed designs did not make a strong enough impression.

"It's not exciting to me. Nothing really stands out as, oh wow, like there's been other public art that we have approved and looked at," she said. "We have seen some really great things and pieces, but none of this really says, wow."

Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo suggested that murals could give the city more flexibility to change the artwork over time.

"It's no different than like our wraps and stuff. You have the opportunity for future artists to redesign it too, because it should be something that continues to live," she said. "So as trends happen, as things happen, as future councils come forward, it might be a new art project for new artists and local artists 10, 15 years from now."

City Manager Jesus Merejo said commissioners could reconsider the approach without delaying the project.

"There's not a huge sense of urgency. It has to be done today. We can start this process over and start again. If you're not feeling it, then you know what, we may want to pivot," he said.

Commissioners voted to restart the process and seek a different artist and approach for the park's restroom artwork.

When it opens in June 2027, Torino Regional Park will feature themed play structures, a splash pad, a skate park, trails and other amenities.