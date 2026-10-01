Palm City dog mayor nominations open ahead of 2027 Mutt March

STUART — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is accepting nominations for Palm City’s honorary dog mayor ahead of the 2027 Mutt March.

The title was first awarded last year to Chase Gohlke-Marino during the 22nd annual Mutt March. Chase and 13 other dogs raised more than $5,000 for shelter animals during the campaign.

Each nomination costs $25. Nominations will be accepted online through Oct. 31, 2026, with voting scheduled to begin Nov. 13.

The winning dog will receive a framed picture displayed in the humane society’s lobby, recognition on the Mutt March webpage and Facebook page, and a basket of items.

“We can’t think of anyone better than a loyal four-legged friend to run our beautiful city,” said Community Events Manager Alyssa Bean. “The more votes your nominee receives, the better chance they have of winning the election!”

The winner will be announced shortly after the Mutt March begins Jan. 23, 2027, at Memorial Park, 300 SE Ocean Blvd. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will begin with a walk around the park, followed by dog-friendly activities including a pet costume contest, a lure course and the “flea-less” market.

For questions about the campaign or event, contact Bean at events@hstc1.org or 772-600-3215.