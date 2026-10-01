Vero Beach to increase parking fines beginning Oct. 1

VERO BEACH, FL — Drivers who overstay time limits or park improperly in Vero Beach will pay more starting today, October 1, with new parking fines take effect.

The higher penalties have begun, according to Vero Beach Police Lt. Brian Kerensky. The City Council approved the increases last week.

Fines for overtime parking and for parking over a line rise from $20 to $40. Fines for parking in a fire lane, blocking a fire hydrant, and parking in a tow-away zone reserved for emergency vehicles rise from $30 to $60. So do fines for parking that obstructs traffic and for all other parking violations.

Kerensky said the "other" category includes parking in a space not designed for your vehicle and parking the wrong way, facing traffic.

Two fines are not changing. Parking in a handicapped space stays at $200, and interference with the enforcement of overtime parking stays at $100.

Kerensky said the goal is availability, not revenue.

"Ultimately it's designed to keep spaces available for people to have the opportunity to go and visit general areas, whether it be beachside, whether it be in a downtown area, or whether it be out by the airport," he said.

He said police are looking for compliance with posted time limits in each of those areas.

Kerensky said parking pressure varies through the year but is tied to growth.

"I think some parts of the year are worse than others, but ultimately, as the city of Vero Beach grows, as the county grows, we are seeing an influx of more and more people," he said.

As the population increases, he said, there is more opportunity for spaces "to be held longer than they should be."

