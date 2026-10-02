Indian River County starts outreach on septic-to-sewer connections

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL — Indian River County utilities officials are regrouping on how they reach homeowners who could connect to sewer today, after early public meetings veered into broader questions about a state law requiring septic-to-sewer conversions.

Sean Lieske, director of the county's Department of Utility Services, said the county is preparing a more targeted campaign aimed at a small group of residents who already have sewer service available.

The county had planned a series of meetings at the library to explain a grant that helps pay for private-side sewer connections. Lieske said those sessions were dominated by questions about the state statute and what it means for homeowners.

"We were unable to reach really the people we were trying to reach, which was a very small number of people, unfortunately scattered throughout the county," Lieske said.

The county is focusing on homeowners who can connect now. To qualify, a property must have a gravity main or a force main of at least six inches that abuts the lot or sits within 100 feet of it. The homeowner must also have a water account. Lieske said the county estimates about 463 properties meet those conditions, though the number could be somewhat lower.

Officials plan to send a second letter after an initial mailing. They also plan to use an automated reverse 911-style phone call and email where the county has addresses on file. Lieske said the county does not have an email address for every account holder.

The outreach will invite residents to contact the county or attend a series of meetings about the program and who may be eligible.

Lieske said the state law requires any residential or commercial lot smaller than 10 acres to connect to central sewer where it is available. The alternative is to upgrade to an enhanced nutrient removal septic system that reduces nitrogen by at least 65%. The deadline is July 1, 2030.

Lieske said that for homeowners, it is not a choice between the two options when sewer is available.

"It's not a choice," he said. "Sewer has to be available."

Where the county cannot extend sewer lines, he said, residents will be required to upgrade their septic systems. The county does not manage that work.

"We don't manage anything that's on private property," Lieske said. "That's purely a financial burden for the homeowner themselves."

The county has received grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to build the public side of the system. Lieske said that work is underway in four communities, all along or near the Indian River Lagoon: Floridana Shores, Hobart Landing, Wabasso Island, which includes Orchard Island Estates, and North Sebastian Phase 3.

The county is also working with the city of Sebastian's Community Redevelopment Agency on infrastructure to serve some businesses and residents there.

The county has also applied for a grant to complete connections in the Gifford neighborhood and has not yet heard back.

In those projects, Lieske said, the county installs the main line and runs laterals out to each property. The homeowner is responsible for the last link.

"We put the main in the ground. We put laterals out to the properties, but then that connection from the home to that lateral is the responsibility of the homeowner," he said.

Homeowners may hire their own contractor.

Lieske urged them to use a licensed and bonded plumber, particularly for connections to a gravity system, where the slope has to be right. In projects where the county is installing lines, it has worked with a local plumber to help with private-side connections.

Lieske stressed that the requirement comes from state law, enacted in 2023, and that the county is working out how to comply while getting sewer to as many residents as it can, depending on grant funding.

"The way that's written, unfortunately, it does kind of place a financial burden on many of our residents that they perhaps did not plan for," he said. "We certainly understand the angst that might cause and the concern that might cause throughout the community."

Residents can find project information, a question-and-answer section, and details on costs and the statute at https://www.ircs2sprogram.com/projects/countywide