Rabies alert issued in Indian River County after bat tests positive

The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County has issued a 60-day rabies alert after a bat captured in the Sonrise Apartments area off Sonrise Place tested positive for rabies.

The bat was captured Sept. 24, according to the department, which is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area.

Residents who had contact with or touched the bat should contact the department at 772-794-7472.

Health officials said residents and visitors should avoid physical contact with wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes, which can pose a risk of rabies exposure.

The department recommends keeping pets vaccinated against rabies according to a veterinarian's schedule, supervising pets outdoors and securing livestock on their property.

Residents should also avoid handling or feeding wild animals and stray animals, including cats. Outdoor pet food, open garbage cans and other food sources can attract wildlife.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should seek medical attention and report the injury to the health department at 772-794-7472.

If an animal bites a pet or livestock, owners should seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Indian River County Animal Control at 772-226-4799.

Officials also advise residents not to adopt wild animals or bring them into their homes. Instead, they should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Residents can contact animal control to remove stray animals from their neighborhoods.

The department recommends preventing wildlife, including bats, from entering homes, schools and other occupied spaces where they could come into contact with people or pets.

For more information, visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact the department at 772-794-7442.