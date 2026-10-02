Woman arrested after shooting at Martin County towing facility

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at a towing facility on Southeast Cove Road.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a woman from Miami arrived at the facility to claim a vehicle that had been towed there earlier in the day. Shortly afterward, people in another vehicle arrived, and the two parties became involved in an altercation.

The woman then retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots at the other people before getting into a vehicle and leaving the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Because the towing facility is about a half-mile from Murray Middle School, deputies activated an active-shooter response and placed the school on lockout as they responded to the scene.

Road patrol deputies, aviation personnel, detectives and other available units searched for the vehicle. Deputies located it traveling on Cove Road near U.S. 1 and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled, and deputies performed a PIT maneuver, bringing the vehicle to a stop. Additional units then immobilized the vehicle before the driver could flee again, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The people targeted by the gunfire had left the area before deputies arrived. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff's Office, where detectives were questioning her, according to the agency.

The Sheriff's Office said it would provide additional information as it becomes available.