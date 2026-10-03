Martin County completes analysis of areas with repeated flood losses

Martin County has completed a Repetitive Loss Area Analysis to meet requirements under the 2025 National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System Coordinator's Manual.

The analysis identifies areas in the county that have experienced multiple flood insurance claims, examines potential causes of recurring flooding and outlines mitigation strategies and protective measures.

The study includes maps identifying repetitive loss areas and nearby parcels that may be vulnerable to heavy rainfall, tidal influences or stormwater backup. It also summarizes feedback from neighborhood questionnaires and public engagement about historic flooding.

Potential mitigation measures identified in the analysis include planning studies, elevating roadways and making drainage improvements.

The analysis also supports Martin County's participation in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Community Rating System, which can help eligible property owners receive discounts on National Flood Insurance Program policies.

"Unincorporated Martin County became a CRS community in October 1992 and is currently a CRS Class 5 Community, which provides a 25% discount on NFIP flood insurance policies issued in the Special Flood Hazard Area," said Christine Madsen, Martin County engineering permit manager.

The Repetitive Loss Area Analysis is available at www.martin.fl.us/RLAA.

Residents with questions about flood zone determinations can request assistance through www.martin.fl.us/FloodZones or by calling the county at 772-288-5956.