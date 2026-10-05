St. Lucie County discovers 14 unpermitted Flock Cameras as removal deadline nears

FORT PIERCE — St. Lucie County officials discovered 14 unpermitted Flock cameras in county right-of-way after county commissioners voted to prohibit the use of the cameras on county-owned roads.

County staff initially identified 52 permitted cameras in county-owned right-of-way while working to have them removed. The review also turned up cameras that had not received county permits.

"There were about 52 permitted cameras in county-owned right-of-way. During that process, staff also identified roughly 14 cameras that were in county right-of-way that did not have a permit," said Erick Gill, the county's communications manager.

Three of the 14 unpermitted cameras belong to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. The ownership of the remaining cameras has not been established.

"We have no way to know who put them in the right-of-way unless some of the owners come forward and tell us," Gill said.

Gill said the lack of permits may have resulted from a misunderstanding between Flock and law enforcement agencies about the permitting process.

"A representative from flock admitted that there may have been miscommunication between them and law enforcement regarding permitting. They thought one permit covered more than one camera type of thing. That's why some of those were not permitted," he said.

Permitted cameras are required to be removed by Oct. 16, with some given extensions until Oct. 20. County staff also has begun addressing the cameras that were installed without permits.

"The ones that aren't permitted, staff has posted notices on the poles letting them know that the cameras have to come down within the 30-day time frame. Or staff will either begin the process of removing it or covering them so they can no longer record," Gill said.

It remains unclear whether the cameras are still operating.

The Florida Department of Transportation revoked the use of Flock cameras along state roads in August. Local governing bodies, including St. Lucie County, followed with similar restrictions.