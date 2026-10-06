New I-95 and Oslo Road interchange opens in Indian River County

A new interchange connecting State Road 606/Oslo Road to Interstate 95 opened Tuesday in Indian River County, marking the completion of a $95.78 million transportation project that also widened Oslo Road from two lanes to four.

The project was completed one year earlier than the allowable contract time through the Florida Department of Transportation's Voluntary Acceleration program.

The interchange provides direct access to I-95 for residents, businesses and freight while adding another evacuation route and improving emergency response capabilities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The project was jointly funded by the state and Indian River County.

The widening extends from west of I-95 to 58th Avenue. The four-lane divided roadway includes sidewalks and bicycle lanes in both directions.

The new interchange is also expected to reduce pressure on nearby I-95 connections at State Road 614/Indrio Road and State Road 60.

“Southeast Florida has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and our administration has remained focused on making sure the infrastructure serving these communities keeps pace,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The new Oslo Road interchange and the widening of Oslo Road will provide residents and businesses better access to I-95, improve mobility throughout the region, and strengthen an important corridor for commerce and freight. These improvements will also provide additional capacity and another critical route for emergency response and evacuation when severe weather threatens.”

The interchange had been identified as a regional transportation priority and was developed through coordination among FDOT, Indian River County, the Indian River County Metropolitan Planning Organization and other regional partners.

The project also replaced the existing Oslo Road bridge over I-95 and added intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue and 58th Avenue. A new traffic signal was installed at 66th Avenue, along with ADA-accessible sidewalk ramps and a wrong-way vehicle detection system at the interchange ramps.

The roadway improvements are intended to improve access to the commercial and industrial area identified in the Indian River County Comprehensive Plan. Oslo Road is also a designated truck route serving southern Indian River County.

“This project demonstrates FDOT’s commitment to delivering transportation improvements that make a meaningful impact on the people, businesses, and communities we serve,” FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue said. “By improving access to I-95 and expanding Oslo Road to meet the needs of a growing community, we are delivering infrastructure that will enhance daily travel, support economic activity, and provide greater resiliency for Southeast Florida for years to come.”

The project included right-of-way acquisition in the southwest quadrant of the interchange that allowed for the creation of a gopher tortoise habitat. According to FDOT, the site will serve as the only relocation site for gopher tortoises in southeast Florida.