Fort Pierce Public Works job fair to highlight city career opportunities

The Public Works Job Fair will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the River Walk Center, 600 N. Indian River Drive. The event is being coordinated by the city’s Human Resources Department in partnership with CareerSource Research Coast.

The job fair will focus on positions within the Public Works Department. Attendees can meet with city staff, learn about available positions and ask questions about the jobs.

Job seekers are asked to bring copies of their résumés and be prepared to speak with representatives about current employment opportunities.

The city is considering qualified applicants for several positions, including:



Fleet Maintenance Division Manager

Residential Operations Supervisor – Solid Waste

Facilities Operations Supervisor

Solid Waste Division Manager

Certified Diesel Mechanic

Certified Automotive Mechanic

Parks Equipment Operator III

Streets and Drainage Division Manager

Solid Waste Sanitation Driver

Interested candidates can register in advance through CareerSource Research Coast.